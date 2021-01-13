Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Fast Rope Training [Image 3 of 7]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Fast Rope Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Adam, a squad leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-ropes from a rappel tower during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2020 Fast roping is a rapid top-down insertion method used to transport personnel into areas not readily accessible through other means. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6501612
    VIRIN: 210113-M-OY155-1003
    Resolution: 3371x5056
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Fast Rope Training [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

