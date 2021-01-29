Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of Defense visits AZ COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 3 of 3]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense visits AZ COVID-19 vaccination site

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard State Surgeon Col. Tom Leeper and David L. Norquist, Deputy Secretary of Defense discuss the operation of a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility, during a site assessment in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021. The site assessment gathered best practices and feedback from on-site experts to further support a whole of government approach to combat the pandemic.(U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:09
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-CC902-048
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    vaccine
    Arizona National Guard
    DHS
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

