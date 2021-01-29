Arizona National Guard State Surgeon Col. Tom Leeper and David L. Norquist, Deputy Secretary of Defense discuss the operation of a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility, during a site assessment in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021. The site assessment gathered best practices and feedback from on-site experts to further support a whole of government approach to combat the pandemic.(U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6501607
|VIRIN:
|210129-Z-CC902-030
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense visits AZ COVID-19 vaccination site [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT