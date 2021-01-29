Deputy Secretary of Defense visits AZ COVID-19 vaccination site

Arizona National Guard State Surgeon Col. Tom Leeper and David L. Norquist, Deputy Secretary of Defense discuss the operation of a state run, Federal Emergency Management Agency supported, COVID-19 vaccination distribution facility, during a site assessment in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2021. The site assessment gathered best practices and feedback from on-site experts to further support a whole of government approach to combat the pandemic.(U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US