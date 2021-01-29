Knox Hills contractors have been busy working on renovations at Fort Knox since 2020 from approved out-funds. Lendlease officials said work using the new funds is expected to start in the spring.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:06 Photo ID: 6501249 VIRIN: 210129-A-QT978-0004 Resolution: 3646x2868 Size: 1.26 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Knox Hills one of six to receive portion of $1.1 billion investment for improvements [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.