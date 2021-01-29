Army officials on Jan. 27, 2021, announced that Fort Knox is one of six Lendlease installations that will receive a portion of $1.1 billion in private-sector funding soon to improve the condition of housing. The news came as a welcome addition to the out-year funding they received last year for improvements.
Knox Hills one of six to receive portion of $1.1 billion investment for improvements
