    Knox Hills one of six to receive portion of $1.1 billion investment for improvements

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Army officials on Jan. 27, 2021, announced that Fort Knox is one of six Lendlease installations that will receive a portion of $1.1 billion in private-sector funding soon to improve the condition of housing. The news came as a welcome addition to the out-year funding they received last year for improvements.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    modernization
    Army housing
    building renovation
    Military Housing Privatization Initiative

