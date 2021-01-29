Knox Hills one of six to receive portion of $1.1 billion investment for improvements

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Knox Hills contractors have been busy working on renovations at Fort Knox since 2020...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Knox Hills contractors have been busy working on renovations at Fort Knox since 2020 from approved out-funds. Lendlease officials said work using the new funds is expected to start in the spring. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Fort Knox is one of six Army posts that will be allocated millions of dollars in private-sector funding soon to construct new homes and improve the quality of existing houses.



Negotiated between the U.S. Army and Lendlease and announced Jan. 27, the agreement involves $1.1 billion in capital investment from various public financial institutions.



“I’m really excited for our Army and, in particular, Fort Knox,” said Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox commanding general. “The additional investment in Knox Hills housing is welcome news, and it’s a powerful illustration of words matching deeds as housing partners and leaders all the way up the chain work to enhance the Army Family experience.”



Lendlease officials said they plan to use the additional monies to renovate more than 12,000 existing homes while also constructing more than 1,200 new houses at the six installations.



“Lendlease is proud to be a trusted partner of the Army and the U.S. Department of Defense. We stand committed, alongside our Army partners, to continue improving the quality of life for service members and their families now and into the future,” said Denis Hickey, CEO, Lendlease Americas, in a same-day news release. “Thanks to privatization and our innovative approach to financing, we’re able to expedite our improvement plans, allocating funds to projects based on those with the greatest needs and priorities, without appropriations from Congress.”



Lendlease is one of seven private housing companies partnered with the Army to construct and maintain quality homes for military and civilian personnel as well as veterans and retirees. Its footprint includes over 26,000 existing homes spanning the nation.



In addition to Fort Knox, the company will be improving housing at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Drum, New York, Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and Schofield Barracks and nearby Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii. Oversight of all Army garrisons, to include these six, lies in the hands of U.S. Army Installation Command.



“The Army’s partnership with Lendlease will improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their Families in multiple communities and provides a valuable model for increasing and accelerating investment into this top Army priority,” said Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, IMCOM’s commanding general. “We appreciate the hard work and efforts of Lendlease, working in partnership with the Army, to achieve this commitment.”



Knox Hills officials were already busy in 2020 renovating several houses at Fort Knox from approved out-funds when news came about the additional funding was announced. Lendlease officials said work with the new funds is expected to start here in the spring.



Commander of U.S. Army Materiel Command Gen. Ed Daly said the Secretary of the Army and Army Chief of Staff provided guidance toward what he called “an extraordinary milestone — this additional investment will go a long way in improving the quality of homes for Army Soldiers and their Families.”