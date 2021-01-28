A Soldier assigned to Vermont National Guard’s 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, shoots a taser at a target during a military police skills training on Jan. 28, 2021. The training was conducted by observer, coach/ trainers assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West as they continue to provide tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. The 172nd Soldiers were trained on the basic takedown of a non-compliant subject; how to use a handcuff and taser. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 14:07
|Photo ID:
|6501231
|VIRIN:
|210128-A-GS006-004
|Resolution:
|4709x3015
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dagger Brigade Trains 172nd MP [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
