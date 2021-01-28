Staff Sgt. John Long, an observer, coach/ trainer, assigned to Task Force Raider, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, explains the proper way to take down a non-compliant subject during a military police skills training on Jan. 28, 2021. The Vermont National Guard’s 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment were trained on the basic takedown of a non-compliant subject; how to use a handcuff and taser. 5th AR BDE continues to provide tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:10 Photo ID: 6501226 VIRIN: 210128-A-GS006-002 Resolution: 5102x3307 Size: 2.71 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dagger Brigade Trains 172nd MP [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.