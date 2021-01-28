Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dagger Brigade Trains 172nd MP [Image 1 of 4]

    Dagger Brigade Trains 172nd MP

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Spc. Christina Sheridan, a military police assigned to Vermont National Guard’s 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, observes how to properly put a handcuff on a person during a military police skills training on Jan. 28, 2021. The training was conducted by observer, coach/ trainers assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West as they continue to provide tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. The 172nd Soldiers were trained on the basic takedown of a non-compliant subject; how to use a handcuff and taser. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)

