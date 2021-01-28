Spc. Christina Sheridan, a military police assigned to Vermont National Guard’s 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment, observes how to properly put a handcuff on a person during a military police skills training on Jan. 28, 2021. The training was conducted by observer, coach/ trainers assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West as they continue to provide tough, realistic and relevant training based on the most up-to-date tactics, techniques and procedures to prepare units for deployment to their specific locations. The 172nd Soldiers were trained on the basic takedown of a non-compliant subject; how to use a handcuff and taser. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 14:10 Photo ID: 6501222 VIRIN: 210128-A-GS006-001 Resolution: 5090x3430 Size: 3.97 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dagger Brigade Trains 172nd MP [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.