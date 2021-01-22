1st Lt. Michael DeRosa, assigned as a Platoon Leader to the 529th MP Company "Honor Guard", fires a tracer round with a M4 Carbine Semi-Automatic Rifle during weapons qualification and marksmanship proficiency training at the Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, in Wackernheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:35 Photo ID: 6500956 VIRIN: 210122-A-LL070-0052 Resolution: 3096x2058 Size: 4.55 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training [Image 6 of 6], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.