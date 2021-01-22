1st Lt. Michael DeRosa, assigned as a Platoon Leader to the 529th MP Company "Honor Guard", fires a M4 Carbine Semi-Automatic Rifle during weapons qualification and marksmanship proficiency training at the Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, in Wackernheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6500955
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-LL070-0051
|Resolution:
|3216x2400
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training [Image 6 of 6], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT