    529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training [Image 3 of 6]

    529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1st Lt. Michael DeRosa, assigned as a Platoon Leader to the 529th MP Company "Honor Guard", fires a M4 Carbine Semi-Automatic Rifle during weapons qualification and marksmanship proficiency training at the Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, in Wackernheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6500955
    VIRIN: 210122-A-LL070-0051
    Resolution: 3216x2400
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

