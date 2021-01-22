Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training [Image 1 of 6]

    529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Pfc. Xavier Veasley, assigned to the 529th MP Company "Honor Guard", fires a M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), during weapons qualification and marksmanship proficiency training at the Wackernheim Regional Range Complex, in Wackernheim, Germany, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6500953
    VIRIN: 210122-A-LL070-0014
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th MP Company - Conducting Weapons Training [Image 6 of 6], by Michele Wiencek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

