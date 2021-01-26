Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ashland Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 11]

    Ashland Gun Shoot

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210126-N-UM706-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 26, 2021) Cpl. Sean Haremza, from North Platte, Neb., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), mans a sniper rifle aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

