210122-N-UM706-1173 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2021) Sailors on-load cargo to a landing craft utility in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Photo ID: 6500795 VIRIN: 210122-N-UM706-1173 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, Ashland LCU Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.