31st MEU OPS

210125-N-UM706-1048 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2021) Cpl. Jonathan Pearson, from Buffalo, Minn., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), mans a M240B machine gun on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA