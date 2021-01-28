Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence [Image 1 of 3]

    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence

    MONS, BELGIUM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by OR-7 Ross Fernie 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters welcomes Moldovan Chief of Defence Brigadier General Igor Gorgan during their meeting at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on January 28, 2020. SACEUR General Wolters, General Gorgan and their respective staffs met to discuss Moldova’s continued involvement as a partner nation to the Alliance.

    The dialogue between NATO and Moldova began in 1992 when Moldova joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. Over the past nearly thirty years, bilateral cooperation between the partner nation and Allies progressed. Notable support from NATO to Moldova includes the Partnership for Peace, Defence Education Enhancement Program, Partnership Interoperability Initiative while Moldova is a valued troop contributor to NATO-led KFOR and NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre. (NATO Photo by SSgt. Ross Fernie)

