Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence [Image 2 of 3]

    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence

    MONS, BELGIUM

    01.28.2021

    Photo by OR-7 Pia Dunkel 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D.
    Wolters welcomes Moldovan Chief of Defence Brigadier General Igor Gorgan
    during their meeting at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on
    January 28, 2020. SACEUR General Wolters, General Gorgan and their respective
    staffs met to discuss Moldova’s continued involvement as a partner nation to
    the Alliance.

    The dialogue between NATO and Moldova began in 1992, and Moldova joined the
    Partnership for Peace in 1994. Moldova is a close partner and plays an
    important role in projecting stability and preserving European security, to
    include having taken part in NATO exercises and being a valued troop
    contributor to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (NATO Photo by
    MSgt Pia Dunkel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6500647
    VIRIN: 210128-N-GP524-0204
    Resolution: 5386x3591
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MONS, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence [Image 3 of 3], by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence
    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence
    SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Moldova
    Allies
    Moldovan
    Partners
    SACEUR
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    SHAPE
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    General Igor Gorgan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT