SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D.

Wolters welcomes Moldovan Chief of Defence Brigadier General Igor Gorgan

during their meeting at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on

January 28, 2020. SACEUR General Wolters, General Gorgan and their respective

staffs met to discuss Moldova’s continued involvement as a partner nation to

the Alliance.



The dialogue between NATO and Moldova began in 1992, and Moldova joined the

Partnership for Peace in 1994. Moldova is a close partner and plays an

important role in projecting stability and preserving European security, to

include having taken part in NATO exercises and being a valued troop

contributor to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (NATO Photo by

MSgt Pia Dunkel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:55 Photo ID: 6500647 VIRIN: 210128-N-GP524-0204 Resolution: 5386x3591 Size: 2.15 MB Location: MONS, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence [Image 3 of 3], by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.