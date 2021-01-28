SACEUR meets Moldovan Chief of Defence

SHAPE, Belgium – Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters welcomes Moldovan Chief of Defence Brigadier General Igor Gorgan

during their meeting at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on January 28, 2020. SACEUR General Wolters, General Gorgan and their respective staffs met to discuss Moldova’s continued involvement as a partner nation to the Alliance.



The dialogue between NATO and Moldova began in 1992, and Moldova joined the Partnership for Peace in 1994. Moldova is a close partner and plays an

important role in projecting stability and preserving European security, to

include having taken part in NATO exercises and being a valued troop

contributor to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. (NATO Photo by

SSgt. Ross Fernie)

