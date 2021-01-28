Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, presents Ceazare Kemp, an explosives safety specialist at CFAS’ safety department with an award for outstanding performance onboard CFAS Jan. 28, 2021. The CFAS safety department works to assist commands in their endeavors to ensure that personnel under their care are afforded a safe working environment and that all personnel in the Sasebo community have a safe place to work, live and play. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

