SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams addresses the audience during an award ceremony for members of CFAS’ safety department onboard CFAS Jan. 28, 2021. The CFAS safety department works to assist commands in their endeavors to ensure that personnel under their care are afforded a safe working environment and that all personnel in the Sasebo community have a safe place to work, live and play. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6500643
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-CA060-0003
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|861.84 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT