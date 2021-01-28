Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, presents Karen Koga, a safety inspector at CFAS’ safety department with an award for outstanding performance onboard CFAS Jan. 28, 2021. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

