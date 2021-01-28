Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS

    Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 28, 2021) - Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams, presents Karen Koga, a safety inspector at CFAS’ safety department with an award for outstanding performance onboard CFAS Jan. 28, 2021. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS
    Safety Dept. Awards on CFAS
    ceremony
awards
cfas
safety department

    ceremony
    awards
    cfas
    safety department

