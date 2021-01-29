CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) A navy chief petty officer combination cover rests on a table with Chief’s Creed plaques during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Jan. 29, 2021. The ceremony pinned or honored six Sailors and one U.S. Air Force Airman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

