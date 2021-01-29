WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Taylor has his chief anchors pinned on during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Jan. 29, 2021. Taylor successfully completed the ten-week chief initiation and was made an honorary chief at the ceremony Taylor and six Sailors were pinned or honored at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 02:13 Photo ID: 6500624 VIRIN: 210129-N-QY759-0107 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.17 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.