WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Robert Taylor has his chief anchors pinned on during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Jan. 29, 2021. Taylor successfully completed the ten-week chief initiation and was made an honorary chief at the ceremony Taylor and six Sailors were pinned or honored at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6500624
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-QY759-0107
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
