    CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony

    CFAO CPO Pinning Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Haylow puts the combination cover on Chief Master-at-Arms Kyle Callahan, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department, during a chief pinning ceremony held onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility Jan. 29, 2021. The ceremony pinned or honored six Sailors and one U.S. Air Force Airman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    VIRIN: 210129-N-QY759-0082
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    CPO
    Chief
    pinning
    Navy
    CFAO: Japan

