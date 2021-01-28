Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Corporal Christopher M. Lee, an aircraft ordnance technician, delivers hand and arm signals during ordnance disarming at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, January 28, 2021. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 (HMLA-167) trained with soldiers from the Michigan Air National Guard to conduct expeditionary operations in a cold weather environment. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:13
    Photo ID: 6500247
    VIRIN: 210128-M-IC059-1294
    Resolution: 3810x2540
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Hometown: WEYMOUTH, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission
    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission
    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission
    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission
    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    joint force
    Special Forces
    HMLA-167
    2MAW
    America’s Airwing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT