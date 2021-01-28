Lance Cpl. Christian F. Puga and Sgt. Robert D. King, aircraft ordnance technicians, load 10mm rounds into an AH-1Z Viper at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, January 28, 2021. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 (HMLA-167) trained with soldiers from the Michigan Air National Guard to conduct expeditionary operations in a cold weather environment. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6500244
|VIRIN:
|210128-M-IC059-1095
|Resolution:
|3470x2776
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
