A UH-1Y Huey and an AH-1Z Viper prepare to take off at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, January 28, 2021. Marines with Marine Light Attack Squadron 167 (HMLA-167) trained with soldiers from the Michigan Air National Guard to conduct expeditionary operations in a cold weather environment. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:37 Photo ID: 6500245 VIRIN: 210128-M-IC059-1284 Resolution: 3708x2086 Size: 3.07 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.