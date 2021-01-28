Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission

    Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A UH-1Y Huey and an AH-1Z Viper prepare to take off at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, January 28, 2021. Marines with Marine Light Attack Squadron 167 (HMLA-167) trained with soldiers from the Michigan Air National Guard to conduct expeditionary operations in a cold weather environment. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the air combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:37
    Photo ID: 6500245
    VIRIN: 210128-M-IC059-1284
    Resolution: 3708x2086
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    This work, Marines train with Air National Guard in frigid Michigan weather: Preparations for Close Air Support Mission, by LCpl Elias Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    joint force
    Special Forces
    HMLA-167
    2MAW
    America’s Airwing

