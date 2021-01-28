Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense personnel receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Travis AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Department of Defense personnel receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyra Fondren, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the family medicine residency clinic, returns an ID card to a U.S. service member Jan. 28, 2021, prior to administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the fitness center at Travis Air Force Base, California. The vaccine requires two doses per person, separated by about four weeks between doses. It is designed to protect personnel against the coronavirus, and medical personnel are encouraging all personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 20:28
    Photo ID: 6500217
    VIRIN: 210128-F-UO290-1154
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.1 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Department of Defense personnel receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    TAFB
    60th MDG
    COVID

