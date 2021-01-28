U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Patricia Blockmoore, 60th Medical Group Surgical Unit medical technician, waves over a service member to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 28, 2021, at the fitness center at Travis Air Force Base, California. The vaccine requires two doses per person, separated by about four weeks between doses. It is designed to protect personnel against the coronavirus, and medical personnel are encouraging all personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 20:28
|Photo ID:
|6500218
|VIRIN:
|210128-F-UO290-1124
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of Defense personnel receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
