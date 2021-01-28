Department of Defense personnel receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Julissa Lujano, 60th Medical Diagnostics and Therapeutic Squadron diet technician, checks in Department of Defense personnel to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 28, 2021, at the fitness center at Travis Air Force Base, California. The vaccine requires two doses per person, separated by about four weeks between doses. It is designed to protect personnel against the coronavirus, and medical personnel are encouraging all personnel to take the vaccine as it becomes available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US