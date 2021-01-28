Sea N Anchor

Boatswain's Mate Seaman Riva Redding, from Norfolk, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, pulls a messenger line through a chock on the ship’s fantail during a sea and anchor detail, Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

