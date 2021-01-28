Seaman Darius Webb, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands watch on the ship’s fantail with an M14 rifle during a Sea-and-Anchor evolution Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
This work, Sea N Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
