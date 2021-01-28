Seaman Darius Webb, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands watch on the ship’s fantail with an M14 rifle during a Sea-and-Anchor evolution Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6500177 VIRIN: 210128-N-OH637-1068 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea N Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.