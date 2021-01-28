Sea N Anchor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Seaman Darius Webb, from Chicago, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) weapons department, stands watch on the ship’s fantail with an M14 rifle during a Sea-and-Anchor evolution Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
