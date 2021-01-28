Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cory Woycitzky, from Tawas, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, stands watch on Ford’s flight deck as the ship transits through a snow storm during a sea and anchor detail, Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6500178 VIRIN: 210128-N-OH637-1090 Resolution: 4353x3109 Size: 1.98 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea N Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.