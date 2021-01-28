Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea N Anchor [Image 2 of 3]

    Sea N Anchor

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cory Woycitzky, from Tawas, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, stands watch on Ford’s flight deck as the ship transits through a snow storm during a sea and anchor detail, Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6500178
    VIRIN: 210128-N-OH637-1090
    Resolution: 4353x3109
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea N Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

