Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cory Woycitzky, from Tawas, Michigan, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) security department, stands watch on Ford’s flight deck as the ship transits through a snow storm during a sea and anchor detail, Jan. 28, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6500178
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-OH637-1090
|Resolution:
|4353x3109
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea N Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
