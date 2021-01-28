Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition

U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Hunter Terrell assigned to1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fires the M17 pistol during the I Corps. Marksmanship Competition on Range 111, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

