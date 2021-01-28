U.S. Army soldier Sgt. Hunter Terrell (left) assigned to1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to be cleared to fire by Staff Sgt. Adamski (right) assigned to 42nd Military Police Brigade, I Corps. during the I Corps. Marksmanship Competition on Range 111, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6500143 VIRIN: 210128-A-BY519-1211 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.99 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.