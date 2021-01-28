U.S. Army soldier assigned to 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, I Corps. fires his M4A1 during the Standing Alternate Course of Fire event on Range Six, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:09 Photo ID: 6500141 VIRIN: 210128-A-BY519-1027 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.39 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.