    Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldier assigned to 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, I Corps. fires his M4A1 during the Standing Alternate Course of Fire event on Range Six, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021. The I Corps. Marksmanship Competition evaluates the soldiers’ skills, with various firearms and marksmanship scenarios, in order to identify the I Corps. marksmanship team to compete in the Army Marksmanship Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:09
    Photo ID: 6500141
    VIRIN: 210128-A-BY519-1027
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in final day of I Corps. Marksmanship Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

