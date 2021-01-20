U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), leave a raid site during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditonary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6500136
|VIRIN:
|210120-M-ON629-1038
|Resolution:
|4433x2955
|Size:
|11.12 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
