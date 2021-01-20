Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training [Image 1 of 7]

    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    An AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides aerial security during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditionary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6500130
    VIRIN: 210120-M-ON629-1017
    Resolution: 2238x1492
    Size: 730.28 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training
    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    gun
    recon
    reconnaissance
    raid
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT