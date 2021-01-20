An AH-1Z Viper with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides aerial security during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditionary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:06 Photo ID: 6500130 VIRIN: 210120-M-ON629-1017 Resolution: 2238x1492 Size: 730.28 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.