Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training

A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditonary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US