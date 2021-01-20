Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training

    Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 20, 2021. The raid was part of the 11th MEU’s urban interoperability exercise conducted to enhance their capabilities operating in an urban environment, in preparation to support expeditonary operations while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 18:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with the 11th MEU conduct raid training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

