11th MEU TRAP Exercise

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct fast-rope drills during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

