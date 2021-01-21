Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU TRAP Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    11th MEU TRAP Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct fast-rope drills during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:35
    Photo ID: 6500029
    VIRIN: 210121-M-LE234-1060
    Resolution: 5103x2870
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU TRAP Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU TRAP Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    MV-22 Osprey
    fast rope
    Aircraft
    training
    Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT