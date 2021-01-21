U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), extend a fast rope from an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium (VMM) Tiltrotor Squadron 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6500027
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-LE234-1045
|Resolution:
|3412x2730
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU TRAP Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
