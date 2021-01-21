U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Jackson Tews, a platoon commander with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes fast-roping drills during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6500026
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-LE234-1041
|Resolution:
|4681x3511
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU TRAP Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT