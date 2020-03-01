The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    459th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jose Velez, Jr., former 459th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, poses for a photo with his wife Ivelisse, during an awards banquet January 2019. Velez will complete 26 years of military service on Feb. 28, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
