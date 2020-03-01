Date Taken: 01.03.2020 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:40 Photo ID: 6499856 VIRIN: 200103-F-QU482-002 Resolution: 320x568 Size: 47.02 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.