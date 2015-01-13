Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement [Image 1 of 4]

    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2015

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    459th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jose Velez, Jr., former 459th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, is set to complete 26 years of service to the military on Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2015
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:40
    Photo ID: 6499853
    VIRIN: 150113-F-QU482-404
    Resolution: 1242x1560
    Size: 201.73 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement
    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement
    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement
    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief
    Retirement
    459 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT