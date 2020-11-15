Chief Jose Velez Jr. former 459th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, reenlists for the last time with former 459 ARW commander, Col. Doug Gullion. Velez will complete 26 years of military service on Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cierra Presentado/Released)
The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement
