Chief Jose Velez Jr. former 459th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, reenlists for the last time with former 459 ARW commander, Col. Doug Gullion. Velez will complete 26 years of military service on Feb. 28, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cierra Presentado/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2020 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:40 Photo ID: 6499854 VIRIN: 201115-F-QU482-003 Resolution: 2048x1462 Size: 517.42 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The last stripe: A Chiefs road to retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Cierra Presentado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.