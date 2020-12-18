Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Cemetery

Graves of Civil War U.S. Navy veterans Samuel J. Clark, left, and George Clark at the Mount Pisgah A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Cemetery at Elsinboro Township, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021. Both served on the gunboat USS Kansas, which supported the Union blockade of the Confederate States of America waterways. Of the more than 140 people buried there, 28 are Civil War veterans, one from the Spanish American War, and one World War I veteran. The Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church was founded in 1800 and is one of America’s oldest African-American churches. It has since moved to Salem, N.J. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

