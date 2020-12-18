Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Cemetery [Image 2 of 4]

    Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Cemetery

    ELSINBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    Grave of Civil War U.S. Army veteran Davis D. Turner at the Mount Pisgah A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Cemetery at Elsinboro Township, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021. Turner served with Company I, 24th Regiment, Pennsylvania Infantry. Of the more than 140 people buried there, 28 are Civil War veterans, one from the Spanish American War, and one World War I veteran. The Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church was founded in 1800 and is one of America’s oldest African-American churches. It has since moved to Salem, N.J. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6499553
    VIRIN: 201218-Z-AL508-2003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: ELSINBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Cemetery [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veteran

    Memorial

    New Jersey

    Civil War

    World War I

