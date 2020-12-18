Mount Pisgah A.M.E. Cemetery

Grave of World War I U.S. Army veteran Pvt. Nelson Clark Jr., at the Mount Pisgah A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Cemetery at Elsinboro Township, N.J., Dec. 18, 2021. Clark served with the 20th Ordnance Supply Company. Of the more than 140 people buried there, 28 are Civil War veterans, one from the Spanish American War, and one World War I veteran. The Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church was founded in 1800 and is one of America’s oldest African-American churches. It has since moved to Salem, N.J. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6499552
|VIRIN:
|201218-Z-AL508-2002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|ELSINBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
