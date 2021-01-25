Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG 290th and 29th MPs Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex [Image 6 of 6]

    MDNG 290th and 29th MPs Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland National Guard, provide security near the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6499521
    VIRIN: 210125-Z-OV020-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG 290th and 29th MPs Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

