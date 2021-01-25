MDNG 290th and 29th MPs Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 290th Military Police Company, Maryland National Guard, provides security near the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

